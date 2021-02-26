Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 26 2021 2:43pm
02:07

Edmonton hockey player contending for NCAA top award

The Hobey Baker is awarded annually to the top NCAA hockey player. Canadians have captured the honour ten times. As John Sexsmith reports, an Edmontonian is in the running this year.

