Global News at 10 Regina
February 26 2021 8:38am
01:38

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal in Saskatchewan Theodore case

After the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear the Theodore case, it appears a lengthy court battle between the public and Catholic school boards is over.

