Global News at 10 Regina February 26 2021 8:38am 01:38 Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal in Saskatchewan Theodore case After the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear the Theodore case, it appears a lengthy court battle between the public and Catholic school boards is over. Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal in Saskatchewan Theodore case <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7664540/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7664540/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?