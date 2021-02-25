Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 25 2021 9:02pm
02:02

Dr. Bonnie Henry defends comments about RCMP

Dr. Bonnie Henry is says she was misinterpreted when she made comments to a legislative committee that have raised the hackles of the RCMP. Aaron McArthur has the story.

