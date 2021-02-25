Global News at 5:30 Toronto February 25 2021 6:19pm 01:57 Toronto police searching for cyclist after runner assaulted A brazen act of violence was caught on video when a runner was knocked to the ground and kicked in the head. Kamil Karamali spoke with the victim. 76-year-old Toronto runner violently thrown to ground, kicked in head by cyclist speaks out <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7663974/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7663974/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?