Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 25 2021 6:19pm
01:57

Toronto police searching for cyclist after runner assaulted

A brazen act of violence was caught on video when a runner was knocked to the ground and kicked in the head. Kamil Karamali spoke with the victim.

