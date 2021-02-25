Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
February 25 2021 3:08pm
03:45

Edmonton’s Africa Centre on helping youth find work

Kusi Ampofo with Edmonton’s Africa Centre joined Global News at Noon to speak about how a national grant is helping local people develop their employment skills.

