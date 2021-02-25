Global News Morning Saskatoon February 25 2021 9:39am 03:45 Adopt a Pet: Archimedes the cat You won’t need to study ancient Greece for the latest adorable pet on Adopt a Pet. Brooke Weisbrod with Saskatoon SPCA is joined by Archimedes, a snuggly 2 year old cream tabby <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7662008/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7662008/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?