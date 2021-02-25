Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
February 25 2021 9:39am
03:45

Adopt a Pet: Archimedes the cat

You won’t need to study ancient Greece for the latest adorable pet on Adopt a Pet. Brooke Weisbrod with Saskatoon SPCA is joined by Archimedes, a snuggly 2 year old cream tabby

