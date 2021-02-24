Global News Hour at 6 February 24 2021 8:15pm 01:51 UCP prepare to table spring budget The Alberta government is preparing to release the latest budget for the province. Tom Vernon has a preview ahead as the politicians prep. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7661401/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7661401/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?