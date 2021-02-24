Menu

Global News Hour at 6
February 24 2021 8:11pm
COVID-19 vaccines set to be delivered at some Alberta pharmacies

There will soon be more options for Albertans to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The program is being expanded to pharmacies across the province. Julia Wong explains how it will work.

