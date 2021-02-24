Menu

Global News Hour at 6
February 24 2021 7:42pm
01:56

West Edmonton school embraces Pink Shirt Day

Pink Shirt Day is meant to encourage students to stand up against bullying. But this year, one west Edmonton school took it one step further with a powerful project.

