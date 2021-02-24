Menu

Coronavirus Nova Scotia
February 24 2021 2:52pm
04:18

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia’s top doctor expresses concern over community transmission

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang on Wednesday reported three new cases of COVID-19 and said he’s becoming concerned of community transmission. He said many of those testing positive recently have been socializing more with a “broad range” of close contacts and while they are mainly staying within the 10-person gathering limit, they are still gathering with different groups of people outside their regular bubble.

