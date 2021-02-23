Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
February 23 2021 3:02pm
02:33

Chance of flurries: Feb. 23 Saskatchewan weather outlook

A chance of flurries as temperatures hover around the freezing mark. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with a look at what’s ahead in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, Feb. 23.

