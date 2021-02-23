Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Politics
February 23 2021 9:32am
02:20

Iain Rankin sworn in as premier of Nova Scotia

Iain Rankin, who was elected leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party earlier this month, was sworn in as premier of Nova Scotia on Tuesday, becoming the province’s 29th premier.

Advertisement

Video Home