Politics February 23 2021 9:32am 02:20 Iain Rankin sworn in as premier of Nova Scotia Iain Rankin, who was elected leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party earlier this month, was sworn in as premier of Nova Scotia on Tuesday, becoming the province’s 29th premier. Iain Rankin sworn-in as 29th premier of Nova Scotia, unveils 16-member cabinet <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7657071/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7657071/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?