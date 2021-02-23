Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
February 23 2021 8:50am
03:57

George Stroumboulopoulos Music Therapy Scholarship

Global’s Kim Sullivan catches-up with this year’s George Stroumboulopoulos Music Therapy Scholarship recipient, Jennifer Lin and George Stoumboulopoulos himself.

