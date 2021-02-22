Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 22 2021 10:21pm
01:56

UBC scientist invents improved compostable coffee pod

A UBC scientist has teamed up with a Surrey company to invent a new compostable coffee pod that they say solves one of the biggest problems of compostable pods. Linda Aylesworth reports.

