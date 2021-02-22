Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 22 2021 10:08pm
01:46

BCTF calls for more local power to respond to pandemic

The B.C. Teachers Federation is calling on local school districts to have more power to change rules and guidelines in response to local pandemic conditions. Richard Zussman reports

