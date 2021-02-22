Global News Hour at 6 BC February 22 2021 10:08pm 01:46 BCTF calls for more local power to respond to pandemic The B.C. Teachers Federation is calling on local school districts to have more power to change rules and guidelines in response to local pandemic conditions. Richard Zussman reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7656594/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7656594/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?