Global News Hour at 6 BC February 22 2021 10:03pm 02:26 Keith Baldrey breaks down latest COVID-19 numbers by health regions Global’s Keith Baldrey looks at the latest COVID-19 numbers, and how they break down by health regions. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7656587/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7656587/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?