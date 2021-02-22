Menu

The Morning Show
February 22 2021 11:10am
04:05

Playtime for adults can help reduce stress & improve health

The Playful Warrior founder Kara Latta joins The Morning Show to tell us why it is important for adults to have playtime when they are stressed about work or the pandemic.

