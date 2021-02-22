Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
February 22 2021 10:40am
00:47

Meteor lights up Alberta sky

What appears to be a meteor or fireball it up the Monday morning sky in Alberta, with people in Edmonton and Calgary reporting the flash. Some even as far away as Saskatoon reported seeing the fireballl.

