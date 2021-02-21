Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 21 2021 9:49pm
01:26

Current state of variants in B.C.

Global’s Keith Baldrey has more on how our province has seen steady growth of the COVID-19 variants of concern since the beginning of February.

