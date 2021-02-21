Menu

Global News Morning BC
February 21 2021 1:52pm
07:29

Global BC political panel: Feb 21

Discussions about gun control legislation took centre stage this week. Our political panel discuss whether the legislation is needed or not and what might have motivated the federal government to introduce it.

