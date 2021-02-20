Global News Hour at 6 February 20 2021 8:04pm 01:25 Hundreds gather for anti-mask rally in Edmonton Hundreds of people turned out for a rally at the Alberta legislature on Saturday, protesting public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. Nicole Stillger reports. Protesters gather from across the province at Alberta legislature to fight COVID-19 health measures <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7653177/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7653177/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?