Global News Hour at 6
February 20 2021 8:04pm
01:25

Hundreds gather for anti-mask rally in Edmonton

Hundreds of people turned out for a rally at the Alberta legislature on Saturday, protesting public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. Nicole Stillger reports.

