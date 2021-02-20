Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
February 20 2021 11:47am
01:58

Pandemic, 3rd-party delivery fees play role in Güd Eats closure in Regina: owner

According to Restaurants Canada, about 300 to 400 restaurants in Saskatchewan have shut down since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. Connor O’Donovan reports.

