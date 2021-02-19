The Morning Show February 19 2021 10:58am 06:56 Kip Moore opens up about his new album ‘Wild World’ Country star Kip Moore joins The Morning Show to talk about his latest album ‘Wild World’ and how he’s connecting with his fans during the pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7650406/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7650406/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?