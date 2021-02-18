BC1 February 18 2021 7:42pm 00:31 Cowichan Tribes reports death of two ‘young adults’ from COVID-19 Two young adults in a B.C. First Nations community have died from COVID-19. The chief of the Cowichan Tribes says they died over the weekend. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7649669/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7649669/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?