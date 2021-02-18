Menu

February 18 2021 7:42pm
Cowichan Tribes reports death of two ‘young adults’ from COVID-19

Two young adults in a B.C. First Nations community have died from COVID-19. The chief of the Cowichan Tribes says they died over the weekend.

