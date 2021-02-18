Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 18 2021 7:58pm
01:43

Sentencing hearing begins for Edmonton man who killed 2 young children

An Edmonton man who killed two young children and violently assaulted their mother was back in court Thursday for his sentencing hearing. Sarah Ryan reports.

