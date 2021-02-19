Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
February 19 2021 5:50pm
02:31

Shaping Saskatchewan: Tourism Saskatoon CEO Stephanie Clovechok

Tourism Saskatoon CEO Stephanie Clovechok is looking for the travel and hospitality industries to come out of the pandemic stronger than ever.

