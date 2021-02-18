Will the province buy its own supply of domestic COVID-19 vaccine?

Speaking at Wednesday’s media briefing, B.C. Premier John Horgan is asked about Manitoba’s deal with a Calgary-based company to develop a Canadian-made vaccine for the coronavirus. Horgan reminds reporters a domestic vaccine has not yet been made available or approved by Health Canada but all of the provinces are currently working on solutions to meet the demand for COVID-19 vaccine shortages. The pandemic and vaccine supply shortage has highlighted the importance of domestic supply chains in Canada in case borders are ever closed again in the future.