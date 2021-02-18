Menu

The Morning Show
February 18 2021 10:44am
04:38

How Canadians with heart conditions are impacted by the pandemic

Heart & Stroke foundation director Patrice Lindsay joins The Morning Show to address the change in care received by Canadians living with a heart condition due to the pandemic.

