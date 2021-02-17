Menu

Global News at 11 BC
February 17 2021 1:36am
01:45

Social gathering crack down in Richmond

2 Richmond karaoke gatherings busted over the weekend, and more than $17,000 in fines handed out. Grace Ke reports.

