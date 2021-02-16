Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
February 16 2021 8:41pm
01:15

Healthcare Heroes: chief medical health officer describes COVID-19’s impact

Dr. Susan Shaw has been a practicing physician in Saskatoon for two decades, but this past year brought on unexpected challenges.

Advertisement

Video Home