Global News Morning BC
February 14 2021 1:41pm
03:35

Ask an Expert: psychology month

February is national Psychology Month. Dr. Karen Cohen, from the Canadian Psychological Association, explains how the pandemic has taken its toll on our emotional wellbeing.

