Global News Morning BC
February 13 2021 3:15pm
04:14

Tea tasting 101

On a cold winter’s day, there’s nothing quite like a warming cup of tea. And later this month a virtual tea tasting masterclass is taking place. Matt Chong, founder of Chong Tea Company, gives us a taste of what to expect.

