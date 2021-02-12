Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
February 12 2021 2:44pm
02:22

Warmup on the horizon: Feb. 12 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Long weekend ends on a warming note. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with a look at what’s ahead in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, Feb. 12.

