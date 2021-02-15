Menu

Canada
February 15 2021 4:00am
01:17

Husband says wife killed by N.S. gunman was best mom he’d ever seen

Nick Beaton describes his wife, Kristen Beaton, who was murdered on April 19, 2020 during the Nova Scotia shooting spree. Nick says his wife was the best mother he’d ever seen.

