1% February 12 2021 11:23am 03:27 B.C.’s worst year on record for overdose drug deaths Guy Felicella with the BC Centre on Substance Use discusses the record number of overdose deaths in 2020, and why it’s time to try a different approach. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7637252/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7637252/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?