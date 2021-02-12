Menu

February 12 2021 11:23am
03:27

B.C.’s worst year on record for overdose drug deaths

Guy Felicella with the BC Centre on Substance Use discusses the record number of overdose deaths in 2020, and why it’s time to try a different approach.

