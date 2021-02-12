Menu

The Morning Show
February 12 2021 10:56am
04:41

Cheese, chocolate and bacon: The perfect Valentine’s Day treat

Chef John Scarcella joins The Morning Show to share a special Valentine’s Day recipe for chocolate-dipped gouda fingers with candied bacon.

