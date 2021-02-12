Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
February 12 2021 8:19am
01:59

Saskatoon apartment tenants have been without heat, water for a week

Residents of a Saskatoon apartment building are frustrated with not having heat or water in some of their units for a week as the city reaches its lowest temperatures of winter.

Advertisement

Video Home