Canada
February 11 2021 7:13pm
01:21

Prioritize health-care workers for COVID-19 immunization: Saskatchewan NDP

Premier Scott Moe defended his government’s decision for Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to prioritize age, as health care workers call to be made a priority.

