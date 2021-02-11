Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
February 11 2021 2:51pm
02:24

Frigid conditions into the long weekend: Feb. 11 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Relief from the bitter cold is on the way. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with a look at what’s ahead in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, Feb. 11.

