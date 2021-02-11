Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
February 11 2021 9:12am
04:35

New podcast takes on systemic racism

Community activist Fabrice Vil is taking on systemic racism with his new podcast. Global’s Laura Casella has more on his story.

Advertisement

Video Home