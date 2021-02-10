Menu

Canada
February 10 2021 9:53pm
02:52

TDSB students create online newspaper from home

A group of 11-year-old students in the GTA are connecting and collaborating through APEX News, an online newspaper they started last Fall when the COVID-19 pandemic paused in-person learning.

