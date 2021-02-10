Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
AHS
February 10 2021 6:44pm
01:31

Alberta continuing to work on various phases of COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates the ongoing discussions about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans.

Advertisement

Video Home