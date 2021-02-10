J-School Noire February 10 2021 6:15am 06:13 J-School Noire aims to empower the next generation We find out more about J-School Noire, a free two-day workshop in Halifax this weekend meant to be a virtual media training and mentorship program geared towards Black Canadian Youth. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7631608/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7631608/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?