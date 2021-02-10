Menu

J-School Noire
February 10 2021 6:15am
J-School Noire aims to empower the next generation

We find out more about J-School Noire, a free two-day workshop in Halifax this weekend meant to be a virtual media training and mentorship program geared towards Black Canadian Youth.

