Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 9 2021 9:18pm
00:58

Keith Baldrey on B.C.’s dropping COVID-19 death rate

Global’s Keith Baldrey on the falling death rate from COVID-19 in B.C., and how its connected to long-term care homes.

