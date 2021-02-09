Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 9 2021 9:07pm
01:56

4 historic houses on University of Alberta campus set for demolition up for grabs

Four houses built around 1911 on the University of Alberta campus are slated for demolition unless someone relocates them. Sarah Ryan reports.

Advertisement

Video Home