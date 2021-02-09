Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 9 2021 9:07pm 01:56 4 historic houses on University of Alberta campus set for demolition up for grabs Four houses built around 1911 on the University of Alberta campus are slated for demolition unless someone relocates them. Sarah Ryan reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7631290/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7631290/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?