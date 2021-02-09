Menu

Canada
February 9 2021 6:44pm
00:57

COVID-19: Hinshaw says AHS has procured small volume syringes with help from Health Canada

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Alberta Health Services has procured the right type of needle to help extract a sixth dose of COVID-19 vaccine from vials.

