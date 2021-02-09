Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
February 9 2021 4:01pm
01:21

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case Tuesday

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil reported one new case of the coronavirus on Tuesday and said nine cases remain active in the province.

Advertisement

Video Home