Global News Morning BC
February 9 2021 11:31am
01:59

Dog rescued in dramatic swift water operation in West Vancouver

A dog is back with his owners and lucky to be alive after a high angle and swift water rescue in Cypress Falls Park Monday night. Andrea Macpherson is live from the scene.

