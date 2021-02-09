Global News at 10 Regina February 9 2021 8:28am 01:59 Regina Beach, Sask., rallies to find puppy during deep freeze As the temperature plummeted, the small town of Regina Beach came together to help get Patty out of the freezing cold and back home to Qu’Appelle. It takes a village: Regina Beach, Sask., rallies to find puppy during deep freeze <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7629147/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7629147/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?