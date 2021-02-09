Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
February 9 2021 8:28am
01:59

Regina Beach, Sask., rallies to find puppy during deep freeze

As the temperature plummeted, the small town of Regina Beach came together to help get Patty out of the freezing cold and back home to Qu’Appelle.

