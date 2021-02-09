Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
February 9 2021 8:26am
01:47

Saskatchewan rolling out video calls for inmates after in-person visits cancelled

It’s been a rough few months for people in correctional facilities, but there is a bright spot in Saskatchewan as video visits have begun for inmates.

